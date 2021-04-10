Netflix keeps rolling out new movie content and “Thunder Force,” a bizarre super hero film written and directed by Ben Falcone, and starring his wife Melissa McCarthy, as well as Octavia Spencer, and Jason Bateman, is a guilty pleasure that will have you laughing from start to finish.
We meet the two unlikely superheroes as children, Lydia (Vivian Falcone) and Emily (Bria D. Singleton) back in 1983, Chicago. It’s a dangerous city where “miscreants,” villains who through radioactive poisoning and a genetic predisposition for sociopathic tendencies, wreak havoc on the world.
Emily’s parents, geneticists attempting to give regular humans super-human qualities to fight the miscreants, are killed in a violent attack. A brilliant child, she vows to continue her parents’ research when she grows up and put a stop to the villains once and for all.
Decades pass, along with the evils of junior high, but the miscreants presence grows stronger. Chicago has become an even more dangerous place with Laser (Pom Klementieff) blasting the city streets and The Crab (Bateman) robbing south side stores without consequence.
It’s a lawless town, and Lydia (McCarthy) and Emily (Spencer) who parted ways in high school due to polar opposite goals in life, meet once again. After an accident at Emily’s cutting edge lab, the two women must bury the hatchet as they are now inextricably bound together.
This lab accident has changed Lydia’s DNA, starting the process of a regular human becoming super human. And once the process has started, there’s no going back. The comedy now begins as does Lydia’s daily “treatments” and training and I may never be able to cook chicken again.
Emily, not leaving herself out of the super hero transformation process, and Lydia are now ready to fight crime. Donning their fashionable super hero suits, they squeeze into a fast sports car to start their adventures in bringing the miscreants to justice.
This dynamic duo find they have a lot to learn about fighting crime as their first endeavor has a few pitfalls. Delving deeper and deeper into this dark underground world of death and destruction that has ravaged the Windy City, Lydia and Emily begin to rekindle their friendship and appreciation for one another no matter how different they each are.
Yes, this is a story about female friendship masking as a super hero rom-com movie.
“Thunder Force” never takes itself seriously as it pokes fun at the genre and even at themselves. And while both McCarthy and Spencer are a joy to watch — McCarthy relishes in her tough gal role while Spencer holds back as the nervous nerd — the star-studded cast of characters is even more delightful.
Bobby Cannavale is “The King,” the millionaire running for Mayor of Chicago who creates a caricature of a villain with no heart and no brain. He’s unpredictably funny with his reactions and dialogue, particularly when he converses with the far cognitively superior right man, The Crab.
Bateman, using his signature style of humor and delivery is the comic glue in this film. And when you pair his character with McCarthy’s “Lydia” you get a bizarrely entertaining connection that makes you crave more and more of this interaction. (I can also throw away my Old Bay seasoning, never to cook with it again.)
Yes, “Thunder Force” is a silly movie providing pure escapism, but there’s also an underlying message for girls. Emily’s daughter, Tracy (Taylor Mosby), demonstrates that girls can be smart without being nerds, as is reiterated in the film.
We also see that women can be strong — physically and intellectually — and that female friendships are unique. Both McCarthy and Spencer hit all the right notes to make us feel that they truly are friends who drifted apart yet still need one another.
“Thunder Force” is filled with crazy antics, great yet quite surprising action scenes, and plenty of comedic situations thanks to the talents of McCarthy and Bateman. It’s a perfect film to have a couple girlfriends over, pour a few cocktails and laugh as it takes this oh-so-familiar super hero concept and turns it on its head.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars