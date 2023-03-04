creed3.jpg

Michael B. Jordan returns to the ring in "Creed III."

 MGM

It’s the ninth installment of the “Rocky” franchise with “Creed III” as Michael B. Jordan returns to his role as Adonis Creed, the heavyweight champion of the world. But this time, Creed needs to work through the demons of his past that still haunt him, thanks to the unexpected arrival of Damian Anderson (Jonathan Majors), a childhood friend who took one for the team. That sacrifice landed Anderson in the penitentiary, and now it’s time for Creed to pay up.

The story begins when Creed and Damian are teens (Thaddeus J. Mixson and Spence Moore II, respectively), dreaming of becoming world champs in the boxing ring. Living in a dangerous area and Damian having involvement with entities unbecoming, a crossroads in life presents itself, and the two young boys’ paths diverge until now.

We fast forward to the current day but flash back in time to reveal the entire youthful story, which fills in all the blanks and explains Creed’s actions and reactions. But it is Damian’s persona that creates the unknowns to set up the ultimate boxing match in the world.

