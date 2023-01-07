It’s 1830 at West Point Academy, where a horrific death or murder has occurred. The gruesome details don’t stop at the young cadet’s demise.
The post-mortem desecration stymies the leading officers who call upon renowned detective and former officer Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) to not only solve the mystery but to save the future of West Point. Assisting him is none other than Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Meiling).
The eeriness of the story of “The Pale Blue Eye” fully supports the visions the name Edgar Allen Poe conjures. Landor, immediately recognized as an outsider in his own community, discusses the bizarre circumstances under which the dead cadet was discovered … hanged from a tree with his heart removed.
Ineptness runs rampant at West Point as Dr. Marquis (Toby Jones) fudges the autopsy results. There’s more here than meets the eye, and Landor’s Sherlockian skills must supersede the incompetence.
The story might appear cut and dry, but the characters and possible motivations seem innumerable. There’s an edgy darkness that muddies the waters of deduction, creating a complicated background and ultimately a surprisingly disturbing conclusion.
Bale, it’s no surprise, effortlessly carries the film as the self-assured detective. His insolence is admirable as his character reveals just enough about his background to intrigue and connect us.
Bale also finds just the right tone to let us know there’s more to Landor than we initially thought. He’s suffering but burying his pain. We just don’t know why … and we won’t until screenwriter Scott Cooper wants us to know.
This complex story keeps our minds reeling thanks to the collaboration between the two stars; Bale and Meiling. Meiling embodies Poe as the brilliant runt in the Army whose home life haunts his every living moment. Taking bits and pieces of reality and seamlessly stitching together this fictional version of Poe, Meiling shines.
The ensemble cast — including the stars as well as Robert Duvall, Timothy Spall and Charlie Tahan — rounds out the characters to deliver a spellbinding story filled with mystery and intrigue. Based on the novel by Louis Bayard, the film runs a bit long, perhaps losing focus to bring us a surprising conclusion, but stick with it, as it’s worth your wait.
“The Pale Blue Eye” blurs reality and fiction to deliver a searing story of two men whose paths cross inadvertently and are forever changed because of it.