The Pale Blue Eye

Christian Bale stars as Augustus Landor in "The Pale Blue Eye."

 Netflix

It’s 1830 at West Point Academy, where a horrific death or murder has occurred. The gruesome details don’t stop at the young cadet’s demise.

The post-mortem desecration stymies the leading officers who call upon renowned detective and former officer Augustus Landor (Christian Bale) to not only solve the mystery but to save the future of West Point. Assisting him is none other than Cadet Edgar Allan Poe (Harry Meiling).

The eeriness of the story of “The Pale Blue Eye” fully supports the visions the name Edgar Allen Poe conjures. Landor, immediately recognized as an outsider in his own community, discusses the bizarre circumstances under which the dead cadet was discovered … hanged from a tree with his heart removed.

