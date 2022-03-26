If you think “The Lost City,” starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum, is going to be just another “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” think again. There certainly are elements of that classic adventure romantic comedy, but “The Lost City” finds its own path, charming us and making us laugh all the way.
The creative beginning gives us a glimpse into the crux of the story — Loretta Sage (Bullock) has writer’s block. An architectural prodigy turned best-selling romance author, Loretta is plagued by her pushy yet lovable publicist Beth (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) as Loretta needs to find the right ending to her latest installment before she goes on her already scheduled book tour.
Throwing it together, she’s skewered by the critics. But thanks to the dashing leading man on the cover of all of her books, Dash aka Alan (Tatum), readers love it and want more.
Alan is your typical handsome man who appears to lack a little in the brain department evidenced by his mispronunciations and mixed metaphors. But he’s got a heart of gold, and we learn not to “judge a book by its cover.”
Loretta is wallowing in her own sorrow but never misses an opportunity to be condescending to Alan as we see his insides weep. He’s in love with Loretta, unbeknownst to her.
Now, here’s where our evil villain comes into play. Fairfax (Daniel Radcliffe), is a wealthy socialite hell-bent on finding a treasure hidden in the ancient city of D (the name is so long no one really says it or can even pronounce it), which turns out to be a real buried city Loretta fictionalized in her book.
Fairfax kidnaps Loretta so that she can help him find D and the treasure. Alan witnesses the event and must somehow be the knight in shining armor riding in on the white horse to save his fair damsel in distress. Hatching a plan that involves Alan’s acquaintance Jack Trainer (Brad Pitt), the rescue mission begins and so do more hilarious antics.
Tatum has really honed his comic timing using his physicality and facial expressions as he skillfully reacts to whomever his partner is on screen at the time, engaging us and making us laugh out loud.
Playing off of Bullock’s “straight guy” persona, Tatum’s comments — many parenthetical — pushes us to pay close attention as to not miss anything. And Bullock, no stranger to comedy, uses her skills to find a way to make us chuckle even though she’s playing the sad and lonely, yet incredibly intelligent, author.
Together, Bullock and Tatum have palpable chemistry that makes every scene a blast. One of the most memorable, and dare I say powerful, scenes is watching the couple dance — it took my breath away as I melted in my seat.
Finding a way to make this premise work — again — takes a talented cast and “The Lost City” has this in spades. Radcliffe relishes in being the bad guy as we immediately forget he was once Harry Potter.
Randolph is as much of a hidden treasure as the ones our characters are seeking as she finds humor and heart in the soul of a publicist.
But let’s look at Brad Pitt in his role. Yes, let’s look at him; and the writers and director of this film know exactly how to play up his rugged good looks, and Pitt has fun with it. He might not be in a lot of the movie, but when he is, it’s golden.
“The Lost City” follows the predictable path set by all the other films before it. However it finds all the right twists and turns with a talented and seasoned cast who understand its goals: entertain the audience and make us laugh. And they do.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars