“The Invisible Man” is back, but with an entirely new spin on it. H. G. Wells gave us the original story back in 1897, and James Whale directed the first screen production in 1933 which terrified audiences with the special effects. Now, writer and director Leigh Whannell creates the 2020 version starring Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia, a victim of spousal abuse who learns of her abusive husband’s death, but circumstances indicate she is being hunted by an invisible version of him.
The opening scene is foreboding as Cecilia lies in bed wide awake and nervous, husband Adrian’s arm draped over her body. Carefully and quietly, she steals away into the night, fearful and panicking as she awaits the arrival of her sister Alice (Harriet Dyer) to pick her up on a dark, desolate, dirt road. The tension builds with the first of many surprises that make you jump, gasp, and even scream aloud.
Cecilia finds refuge from Adrian staying with her friend James (Aldis Hodge), a police officer, and his daughter Sydney (Storm Reid). Cecelia’s paranoia builds as seemingly innocuous, strange things begin to happen. The audience obviously knows the culprit, but watching Cecilia’s reaction is what is completely unnerving. Adrian’s brilliance in the field of optics along with his cold, verbal warning to Cecilia prior to her escape, stays with her, toying with her psychological well-being. After learning of her inheritance, Cecilia begins to relax, but not for long. The strange situations become increasingly more chilling until Cecilia finds herself completely unbalanced and crazy to the outside observer. She is determined to reveal that Adrian is setting her up, but you just can’t see him, and this adds to the perception of Cecilia’s insanity.
Each scene in “The Invisible Man” sets the right tone, building the foundation of tension block by block so that we the viewer have no choice but to jump in our seats as the madness unfolds. The music punctuates, sometimes too much, what we are supposed to feel, but the camera work brings us into Cecilia’s world as we pan the room, trying to find the invisible man. With the increasingly deranged appearance and actions that Moss uses to portray her character, the story is a gripping one. Of course, there are several situations in which Cecilia places herself that elicit the thought, “Why are you going up there?” or “Why don’t you turn on the flashlight now?” among many other contrived circumstances. But even with this, there are plenty of surprises, some quite gruesome, that make you gasp or yell.
What makes this version of “The Invisible Man” unique is that this is Cecilia’s story. We see the story unfold through her eyes, but more importantly, even though this is a fun horror flick, it hits home with the psychological ramifications of being in an abusive relationship. Cecilia’s confidence is shot and Adrian chips away at any new-found strength, but there comes a tipping point. And this is where we see a change in Cecilia. Battered women are changed by their circumstances and Moss’ performance captures that nuance perfectly.
Moss is stellar. She connects with the viewer immediately as we root for her to escape her situation. Moss skillfully portrays a woman who is slowly mentally devolving and appearing insane. Because of her believable performance, we find empathy for her as we place ourselves in her situation even though the concept of an invisible man is ludicrous. While the other characters aren’t fully fleshed out (pun intended), they augment Cecilia’s story and background. Hodge’s expressive eyes convey a bounty of emotion as James, the protective father and caring friend, and Dyer, in her limited screen time as Alice, Cecilia’s sister, indicates a tumultuous previous relationship with her. Cecilia is our main character and we understand her completely.
This version of “The Invisible Man” isn’t perfect as there are a few loopholes in the storyline, but it is a film that accurately hits two key notes: it’s a fun horror film that makes you jump and it addresses the psychology of a woman who has been abused. That’s a tough balance, but writer/director Whannell finds it in this unique reboot of a classic monster movie. Additionally, the special effects as the actors “battle” the invisible man are simply riveting.
Reel Talk rating: 3 Stars
