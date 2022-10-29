The Good Nurse

Eddie Redmayne and Jessica Chastain star in “The Good Nurse.”

 Netflix

Based on the chillingly horrifying true story of Charlie Cullen, a nurse in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, “The Good Nurse” hits Netflix screens this week. Eddie Redmayne takes on the role of Cullen, a nurse who befriends Amy Loughren (Jessica Chastain), an ICU nurse who has health and financial issues of her own, only to learn that her new best friend may not be who she thinks he is.

We meet Cullen back in the mid-90s in Pennsylvania as a code blue is occurring. The situation is tense and the finality of the situation equally disturbing. Fast-forwarding several years, Cullen is now in New Jersey, again in the ICU, helping to alleviate the overworked night shift staff which includes single mom Amy.

As her heart issues and deteriorating health become more evident, attempting to work her requisite year when insurance will kick in, Charlie becomes her confidant. Insinuating himself into her life and even becoming a caretaker with her, the hospital is alerted to one suspicious death. Following protocol, police are involved, but the tight-lipped hospital wants the “situation” resolved and never to be seen again.

