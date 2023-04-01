Tetris movie

Taron Egerton stars in "Tetris."

 Apple TV+

It never ceases to amaze me to find that truth is stranger — and oftentimes more entertaining — than fiction. Such is the case with the new Apple TV+ film “Tetris,” starring Taron Egerton as Henk Rogers, a gaming software entrepreneur in the 1980s who stumbled upon what would become the next video addiction, Tetris.

This is an origin story like no other and Rogers’ journey is one that takes him behind the Iron Curtain into a world of shady politics and into corporate greed and theft. “Tetris,” whether you’re a fan of the gaming industry or not, is absolutely riveting and thrilling, keeping you on the edge of your seat as the chips begin to fall unexpectedly.

Egerton creates his character of Rogers with finesse. He’s complicated, honest, loyal and a huge risk-taker. We root for this guy who is willing to sacrifice all that he and his wife have worked for, but the stakes are much higher than most of us would ever consider contemplating let alone doing.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you