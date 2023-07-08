Joy Ride

Four friends go on a no-holds-barred, epic experience in "Joy Ride." 

 Ed Araquel/Lionsgate

Where to watch “Joy Ride” is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 91% and audience score of 89%.

“Joy Ride” stars Ashley Park — who many of us will recognize from the adorable Netflix series “Emily in Paris” — as Audrey, a Chinese woman who was adopted into an American white family when she was an infant. She and her best friend, Lolo (Sherry Cola), had each other’s backs from childhood in a small Washington town, where they were the only two Asian girls.

Sticking together like glue, the two followed their own dreams but never distanced themselves from one another. Audrey, now a successful associate in a law firm, has an opportunity to advance within the firm, which is composed of all Caucasian men, but she must clinch a deal that takes place in her home country of China.

