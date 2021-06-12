“In the Heights” has everyone already humming and with good reason. It’s bold, vibrant and intoxicating as it sings its universal song.
Of course, that’s no surprise with King Midas, aka Lin-Manuel Miranda, in one of the driver’s seats of this film. Originally written for the stage and based on the book by Quiara Alegria Hudes, Miranda’s vision for the stage version transfers seamlessly to the silver screen without skipping a beat. Jon M. Chu, who gave us “Crazy Rich Asians,” brings his unique, signature flare to boost the story’s decibel level to reach everyone, no matter their heritage or background.
We meet Usnavi (Anthony Ramos) — an interesting name which is charmingly explained later in the film — with the beach in the background as he tells a group of youngsters his life story of his old neighborhood of Washington Heights in New York City. Magically, we are transported back in time to Usnavi’s old stomping grounds and his bodega where he pines for the spunky and driven young Vanessa (Melissa Barrera).
Usnavi has dreams of going back to his homeland of the Dominican Republic, but Vanessa has her dreams as well — to become a fashion designer. With money as both of their economic barriers, the two push forward in their lives to make their dreams come true.
Usnavi and Vanessa are our lead characters, almost equal in story and screen time, but we meet Nina (Leslie Grace), who, thanks to her father’s (Jimmy Smits) dedication to helping his daughter reach the educational heights he never was able to, returns home, perhaps permanently. Benny (Corey Hawkins), is secretly and madly in love with Nina, but their goals just might be too far apart to bring them together.
With the matriarch of the family, Abuela Claudia (Olga Merediz), offering sage wisdom and sharing memories, the story unfolds in beautifully synchronized song, dance and visual aesthetics.
“In the Heights” feels like a touch of every great musical to date, particularly “Hamilton,” with the stylized rap songs and beats of the dialogue and edits. Where this film differs, in a positive way, is the grandiose staging of all its musical numbers.
The songs capture the moment, but the choreography is visually breathtaking. From taking over city blocks, synchronizing to perfection in every step, to a swimming pool scene that might go down in history as one of the best dance scenes — these are the captivating stitches that weave this majestic tapestry together.
It’s not all song and dance, though. The story hits all the right notes, as well.
Usnavi’s story, while taking place in a specific neighborhood with his father — an immigrant who brought him to the city to provide more opportunities — is a common one that resonates with many. Ramos’ portrayal of this young man is an engaging one, as he pulls us emotionally into his life.
His charm and innocence of youth with his hopes and dreams brings us all back to a point in life when we looked ahead, striving for more. That is the common theme with all of the young characters — they want to escape their current environments but need that firm foundation to support them.
Vanessa punctuates this lesson as she attempts to gain an education and fit in with those who have had more privilege. Nina, pushing her father away, finds the grass isn’t always greener on the other side, as she feels out of place away at college.
To its slight detriment, we really have two main stories that compete with one another for time but eventually meld together.
In many ways, “In the Heights” is a coming-of-age movie told with the perspective of hindsight. The multiple viewpoints, from a grandmother or father to youngsters listening to Usnavi’s tall tale, give it incredible depth.
Within this complete circle, we peel away the layers as it eloquently addresses the injustices of wealth and poverty, opportunity and oppression and racism. It’s a finely tuned and balanced work of art that expresses a socially relevant story but also one that is understood universally.
Within this complex story, these actors effortlessly sing and dance. Ramos’s athleticism is captivating as he leaps, bounds, flips and spins to the music. Barrera and Grace are equally beautiful as they powerfully step to that complicated beat.
While the singing and dancing are an integral part of the film, the acting must reach that same high bar. Ramos is exceptional — which is no surprise — and the supporting cast does not disappoint. Hawkins is also a standout with his performance as the sweet young man whose expressive eyes give you a glimpse into his heart, one which beats solely for Nina.
And Merediz — who played her character of Abuela Claudia on stage, winning a Tony for the role — is sheer perfection. She knows who her character is on the inside and out and allows the viewer to know her as well. Merediz is key to the story, and to the film, and she flawlessly fulfills her role.
“In The Heights” is a gigantic undertaking and, under Chu’s direction, it satisfies all the senses making it a film you’ll want to see time and time again.
Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars