Reel Talk - Matt Harris

Matt Harris and Pam Powell during a video interview.

 Reel Talk/Pam Powell

Reel Talk's Pam Powell interviews screenwriter Matt Harris about his new Netflix film, "The Starling," starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd.

