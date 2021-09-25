Reel Talk's Pam Powell interviews screenwriter Matt Harris about his new Netflix film, "The Starling," starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O'Dowd.
Reel Talk speaks with "Starling" screenwriter Matt Harris
Pamela Powell is a film critic located in Bourbonnais and a member of the CFCA, the CCA, and is a Rotten Tomatoes certified critic. Writing reviews for 10 years, Pamela also can be found on WCIA TV in Champaign. She can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net
Pam Powell
Film critic
New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.
