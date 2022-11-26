menu-movie.jpg

Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy star in "The Menu."

 Searchlight Pictures

“The Menu” is scrumptiously sinister and will leave you completely sated. There’s so much meat to chew on in this film as we meet the diners who attend high-end soirées the likes of “Hawthornes,” the remotely located, highly sought after restaurant catering to those who can afford $1,200 per head. And I use that phrase intentionally.

It’s wickedly smart as it dives into the personality traits of this elite group; poking fun at dishes made with foam presented on rocks, the presentation far outweighing the food. And as it reminds its patrons of the origins of each of the dishes — the pork loin with a miniature pair of scissors is my favorite — each of the diners reacts differently until we watch a suicide of a talented chef who cannot compare to Head Chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes). This one element is why it’s not a 4-star review.

Of course, given the narcissistic element of many of the characters, some continue to believe it’s the theater of the menu … until it’s too late.

