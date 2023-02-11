Somebody That I Used to Know

"Community" stars Alison Brie and Danny Pudi reunite in "Somebody I Used to Know," now streaming on Amazon Prime. 

 Amazon

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, so it’s no surprise we have two streaming rom-coms to view. I’ll save you your time and let you know you should skip “Your Place or Mine” on Netflix.

“Somebody I Used to Know,” co-written by Dave Franco and wife Alison Brie, directed by Franco, and starring Brie, is a decent holiday movie, albeit relatively predictable, that you can see on Amazon Prime.

Ally (Brie) is a successful reality show host living in L.A. who, after her show has been canceled, looks for a new path in life in her small, idyllic hometown. Bumping into her ex-boyfriend Sean (Jay Ellis), Ally looks back at all the crossroads in her life as she questions those decisions. Can she turn back the hands of time and rekindle what was lost? Or has Sean moved on?

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

