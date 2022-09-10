Pinocchio

Tom Hanks stars in the new live-action remake of "Pinocchio," now streaming on Disney+. 

 Disney

The beloved tale of a puppet yearning to be a “real boy” is reimagined with an amalgam of live action and animation in Robert Zemeckis’ “Pinocchio.” Starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto — who isn’t on the screen enough — and Joseph Gordon-Levitt as the voice of Jiminy Cricket, the story begins on a somber tone.

Perhaps my child-memory of the story didn’t grasp the concept or Zemeckis and his team of writers made sure to punctuate the fact Geppetto has lost both his wife and his son, thus the need to create the wooden boy. As a magical event occurs and Pinocchio comes to life, the Blue Fairy (Cynthia Erivo) gives us a special performance that outshines the entire film as she rhymes and sings her warnings to both Jiminy and Pinocchio as Geppetto snoozes the night away.

Filled with laughter and emotion from the beginning that will hook both kids and adults alike, the film takes a turn when Pinocchio steps out the front door and heads toward school. He, of course, doesn’t make it, thanks to the fast-talking, evil Honest John (voiced by Keegan-Michael Key), who has eyes on making a few bucks off the living puppet.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at

pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

