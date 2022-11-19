...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds to 35 kt and significant
waves to 6 ft occasionally to 8 ft expected. For the Small
Craft Advisory, west winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5
ft expected.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, until 9 PM CST this evening. For
the Small Craft Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 3 AM CST
Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
Take a deep breath to ready yourself to see “She Said,” starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two brave and determined New York Times journalists who helped launch the #MeToo movement.
We all know the story of Harvey Weinstein, but what we don’t know is the journey these two women, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, traveled to bring us the article that would just be the tip of the iceberg and would change the world.
Twohey, pregnant with her first child, and Kantor, the mother of two young children, connect at work after discovering a disturbing trend in Hollywood, particularly with Harvey Weinstein. Together these women with the support of their superiors, Rebecca Corbett (Patricia Clarkson) and Dean Baquet (Andre Braugher), investigate the stories of the countless women whose lives changed because of Weinstein.
Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan, two of the first women to speak out, are key names and stories, but going on the record hasn’t, in the past, done these women any good. Blackballed by Hollywood, it’s a common story of those who don’t give in to Weinstein.
Twohey and Kantor peel back the layers of Hollywood and talk with many of the women around the world whose stories are horrifyingly devastating.
The individual stories include Laura Madden (Jennifer Ehle), Rowena Chiu (Angela Yeah) and Zelda Perkins, all of whom stayed silent, either through an NDA — this in and of itself is a tragic legal item — or as a coping mechanism, share their heartbreaking memory through flashbacks in time.
We live their nightmare with them as they find their lives shaken and now taking a new direction. Their dreams are shattered and their greatest fears have become a reality. Watching these stories unfold is angering; the emotion building like a volcano about to burst.
And learning of the death threats the journalists received along with other intimidation factors is simply unnerving. In their tenacity to continue to fight for the truth in the hopes of helping future women and for their own daughters’ safety, Twohey and Kantor persevere.
Again, we know the outcome of the NYT journalists’ efforts, but with “She Said,” we walk next to them on this journey. We see the emotional toll it takes on both of them, especially Twohey, who is also suffering from postpartum depression.
Their family life is nonexistent as this research takes top priority, giving credit to their husbands as the task of any home life falls on their shoulders. Their support is paramount to their wives actually making a difference and succeeding.
The story unfolds like a thriller as we are on the edge of our seats, turning the pages of the book to find out the details of their endeavors. Using the NYT article and book, screenwriter Rebecca Lenkiewicz delivers a script that is clear and concise and never loses emotional relevance.
We see this with each and every interview Twohey and Kantor have, understanding the effects of one selfish and pathetic, yet powerful, man who discarded women like pieces of trash. Every woman handled it differently, but every woman had a lasting scar that never healed deep within.
“She Said” is a compelling story brought to life by Kazan and Mulligan with brilliant nuance. They highlight the strength of their characters while also tuning into who these working women are.
Their personalities are complex, each of them struggling at different points in the story, painting a complete portrait of Kantor and Twohey. By the end, we are cheering as tears stream down our cheeks.
It’s as if we have lived through every moment with them. This roller coaster of emotions experienced during the film leaves you exhausted and angry as well as hopeful and thankful.
We are hopeful for our future, and we are thankful for the strength and resiliency of Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor. They changed the world for the better. And I thank them, for myself and for my daughter.