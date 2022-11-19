she-said-movie.jpg

Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan star in "She Said."

 Universal Pictures

Take a deep breath to ready yourself to see “She Said,” starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as the two brave and determined New York Times journalists who helped launch the #MeToo movement.

We all know the story of Harvey Weinstein, but what we don’t know is the journey these two women, Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, traveled to bring us the article that would just be the tip of the iceberg and would change the world.

Twohey, pregnant with her first child, and Kantor, the mother of two young children, connect at work after discovering a disturbing trend in Hollywood, particularly with Harvey Weinstein. Together these women with the support of their superiors, Rebecca Corbett (Patricia Clarkson) and Dean Baquet (Andre Braugher), investigate the stories of the countless women whose lives changed because of Weinstein.

