Haley Bennett and Sam Riley star in "She Is Love." 

“She Is Love” stars Haley Bennett as Patricia, a traveler from the States who finds herself at a remote “boutique hotel” that, as luck would have it, is run by her ex-husband, Idris (Sam Riley), and his new wife, Louise (Marisa Abela).

The awkwardness is palpable as the three attempt to navigate the waters of love, jealousy and history. But there’s more to this story than the apparent uncomfortableness of seeing an ex unexpectedly. And that’s when the story gets evocatively profound.

Patricia and Idris haven’t seen one another in a decade, and after a few rounds of liquor are poured, they also pour out their souls. Their relationship and connection to one another is immediately evident as they reminisce about times long gone.

