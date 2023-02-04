...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Haley Bennett and Sam Riley star in "She Is Love."
“She Is Love” stars Haley Bennett as Patricia, a traveler from the States who finds herself at a remote “boutique hotel” that, as luck would have it, is run by her ex-husband, Idris (Sam Riley), and his new wife, Louise (Marisa Abela).
The awkwardness is palpable as the three attempt to navigate the waters of love, jealousy and history. But there’s more to this story than the apparent uncomfortableness of seeing an ex unexpectedly. And that’s when the story gets evocatively profound.
Patricia and Idris haven’t seen one another in a decade, and after a few rounds of liquor are poured, they also pour out their souls. Their relationship and connection to one another is immediately evident as they reminisce about times long gone.
Walking down memory lane, with multiple drinks in hand, also generates a nightmare of a memory, one which both parties regret. Their open wounds have yet to heal and their chance encounter allows them to travel down this possible path of healing.
Writer and director Jamie Adams approaches the topic of love lost with the utmost of care. The dialogue between Idris and Patricia exudes familiarity; that knowing of another person, every attribute and flaw, every like and dislike, and the experiences shared. It’s palpable.
There’s an energy that fires between the two characters, one that’s not always a positive one, but one that must occur. While both have gone on with their lives, finding new significant others, the future depends on this chance encounter.
Where the film falls slightly short is with Louise’s reactions as she is consumed by her new role in a theatrical production. Only slightly irked by Patricia’s arrival and subsequent interactions between Patricia and Idris, the focal point is blurred. But this is Patricia and Idris’s story so that lack of development can be forgiven.
Adams wastes no time moving this plot forward, but it is the final 20 minutes that hits hard. Beautifully delivered, the intensity with which Bennett and Riley create these scenes leaves you breathless.
Bennett’s performance, as in all of her performances, is one that is magnetically engaging and believable. The subtle nuances find their way into allowing the viewer to understand her completely. Riley is the perfect partner in this film as a carefree, easy-going musician.
As his character balances with Patricia, like yin and yang, the two find those blurred colors of grey where they overlap. They are a complete picture that reminds us that our past makes us who we are today.
“She Is Love” is one of those under the radar gems that should not go unseen. Soulful performances coupled by astute writing and directing create a beautiful, relatable and engaging film.