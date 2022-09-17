“See How They Run” has quite the cast with Adrien Brody, Sam Rockwell, Saoirse Ronan, David Oyelowo and Ruth Wilson, which seemingly promises a film you won’t want to miss. And while the story of a murder mystery within a murder mystery humorously plays upon the stereotypical tropes of this genre, “See How They Run” misses the mark after the first act.
The story starts off with a bang, not literally as the murder waits to occur around the 10-minute mark. Brody is our narrator as Leo Kopernick, an obnoxious American director attending the West End play “The Mousetrap” by Agatha Christie.
His dry, 1950s vernacular accentuates the period as he gets us up to speed with what has happened…to him! But like he says, “It’s a whodunnit. You’ve seen one, you’ve seen ‘em all.”
The first act is sharply edited with dialogue reminiscent of a David Mamet play. As the story makes fun of itself and the genre, we learn about the players — those who ultimately become the suspects — and, well, whodunnit.
We learn that the smash-hit play is about to become a new Hollywood film as Leo Kopernick saunters through the celebration of the 100th performance, creating havoc as only he could. After his “timely” demise, we meet Inspector Stoppard (Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Ronan), an unlikely pair set out to solve the murder mystery which parallels in perfect form, “The Mousetrap.”
The irony is not lost on the suspects, making this introspection and reflection even more humorous.
Each of the characters have their own hangups and interests making us laugh and requiring us to pay close attention to each and every word, pun or unnecessarily linguistically complex utterance. The set up is extraordinary, priming us for more laughs, but the pacing of the film and the creativity of it screeches to a halt by the second act.
By the third act, it’s been lost and no amount of attention-to-detail is able to swing the pendulum back to where it began.
The cast has fun with their roles, playing each character with just the right amount of nuance or over-the-top reactions; whichever is needed. Rockwell’s haggard Inspector Stoppard drinks a bit too much, is jaded and really could care less about solving the murder as he stumbles through it with Constable Stalker eagerly by his side.
Ronan, too, has fun with her role as the driven young officer lacking confidence and yearning to learn from her colleague. These characters are the thread that stitches the story together, pulling us along to determine who killed Kopernick.
It’s truly a shame that writer Mark Chappell and director Tom George couldn’t maintain the energy and vibrancy of the first act. Quick wit and sharp edits imitating a Wes Anderson-type of film created such potential.
“See How They Run” needed a few edits and rewrites for that second act which could have made this film as much of a smash hit as the still-running Agatha Christie West End play “Mousetrap,” now in its 70th year.