“Hustle,” available on Netflix, is Adam Sandler as you’ve never seen him before.
No, this isn’t “Uncut Gems,” but it also isn’t anything like “Happy Gilmore,” “Waterboy” or any of the other crazy yet hilariously funny comedies he’s done over the decades.
This time, Sandler is Stanley Sugerman, a scout for the Philadelphia 76’ers. Frustrated with his life, Stanley longs to be on the bench coaching, but there’s an ominous backstory that has prevented him from doing this.
But one day, team owner Rex Merrick (Robert Duvall) finally gives him that chance as Assistant Coach. This interaction between the two is a touching scene which gives us such insight to the relationship between these two men, laying the groundwork for a story of loyalty, commitment and never giving up on your dreams.
The “villain” of the story, is Rex’s son, Vince (Ben Foster), who takes over his dad’s position and demotes Stanley back to being a scout in search of the next Michael Jordan to propel the team to championship status. Begrudgingly, Stanley travels to Madrid only to find a street ball player, Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez), who Stanley lays it all on the line for.
The entire sequence of events to bring Sugerman and Cruz together is filled with humor but never is it over-the-top. Now it is up to Sugerman to prove to his boss that Cruz is the next Jordan.
While the storyline may be a predictable one, the journey is emotionally riveting and filled with complex characters with whom we grow to understand and, most importantly, connect. Stanley’s midlife frustrations shared with his wife (Queen Latifah) and rebellious, typical teenage daughter, Alex (Jordan Hull), feels like a glimpse into anyone’s home — we can all relate.
Latifah and Sandler display an authentic long-lasting marriage of comfort, trust and humor and it is this relationship that grounds the entire film as Sandler goes out on a limb for young Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangomez).
Of course, the antagonistic relationship between Vince and Stanley boils over and Bo may not be all Stanley hopes he will be. But, with a few “Rocky” training moments and set backs, the two develop a relationship of trust that guides the rest of the story.
Sandler is simply stellar in this role. While he has honed his dramatic chops, he has even further refined his comedic ones to portray Stanley Sugerman. Queen Latifah doesn’t attempt to steal the spotlight, but augments it with her realistic performance. And watching the two of them on screen feels like a warm blanket and cup of hot cocoa, giving such credibility to the story.
Hernangomez shines just as brightly as the struggling former construction worker whose dreams of becoming an NBA player rest on Sugerman’s shoulders. Again, it’s the relationship between Sandler and his co-star that make this film a slam dunk.
Foster always brings his A-game to the court as he creates a believable power-thirsty, privileged and ungrateful team owner, and cameos from the basketball arena bring yet another element of authenticity to the story.
When you combine all of this with skilled cinematography and direction by Jeremiah Zagar to bring us onto the court, we feel immersed by this story of family, sport and what it means to be true to yourself.
Reel Talk: 3½ stars