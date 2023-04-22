Somewhere in Queens

Ray Romano and Laurie Metcalf star in Romano's directorial debut, "Somewhere in Queens." 

Everyone knows (dare I say “loves”) Ray Romano for his standup comedy and television show “Everybody Loves Raymond.” While he’s no stranger to writing, he makes his directorial debut with an authentically poignant film “Somewhere In Queens,” in which he also stars. Wearing these three hats can be an arduous task, but Romano walks this tightrope act with absolute finesse.

We meet Leo (Romano) at a family wedding reception where he seems to be in the background, his voice and thoughts never being heard. As he reluctantly wishes the newlyweds luck to the videographer, he is volunteered to be edited out … seems as if this might be the story of his life.

We also meet Leo and Angela’s (Laurie Metcalf) son, Sticks, aka Matthew (Jacob Ward), a standout basketball player in high school. The family is a tight-knit one, and that’s an understatement, as Leo works for his father and brother in the family’s construction business … the place Sticks is destined to also work after high school.

