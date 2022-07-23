Nope - movie

Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the new Jordan Peele film, "Nope."

Jordan Peele is back in the director’s seat with his third feature film, “Nope,” with returning star Daniel Kaluuya and the Chicago area’s Keke Palmer. Peele, who also wrote the script, takes us on an adventure out West, where strange things begin to happen, resulting in death and mayhem.

Kaluuya’s “OJ” and Palmer’s “Emerald,” brother and sister, financially need to prove what they have witnessed are UFOs but then ultimately, they must save themselves from imminent demise. It’s a farcical story with silly moments that lack those surprising twists and turns as well as social statements that we’ve come to expect from the writer and director.

It’s an odd beginning that never quite comes full circle as a chimpanzee actor wreaks havoc on a television set with a then-young Ricky (Jacob Kim) witnessing the spectacle. Now an adult, Ricky (Steven Yeun) has put everything behind him and stars in his own Western show. Upon the unexpected demise of Otis (Keith David), OJ and Emerald’s father, the three lives intertwine as the aliens have stalked this area, ready to dive in and devour the lot.

