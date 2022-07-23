SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 487 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 15 COUNTIES
IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS
BOONE DE KALB LA SALLE
LEE OGLE WINNEBAGO
IN NORTHEAST ILLINOIS
COOK DUPAGE GRUNDY
KANE KANKAKEE KENDALL
LAKE IL MCHENRY WILL
IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 4 COUNTIES
IN NORTHWEST INDIANA
JASPER LAKE IN NEWTON
PORTER
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALGONQUIN, AURORA, BELVIDERE,
BOLINGBROOK, BOURBONNAIS, BUFFALO GROVE, BYRON, CAROL STREAM,
CHESTERTON, CHICAGO, COAL CITY, CRYSTAL LAKE, DEKALB, DEMOTTE,
DIXON, DOWNERS GROVE, ELGIN, EVANSTON, GARY, GURNEE, HAMMOND,
JOLIET, KANKAKEE, KENTLAND, LA SALLE, LEMONT, LOMBARD,
MARSEILLES, MCHENRY, MENDOTA, MERRILLVILLE, MINOOKA, MOROCCO,
MORRIS, MUNDELEIN, NAPERVILLE, OAK LAWN, OREGON, ORLAND PARK,
OSWEGO, OTTAWA, PARK FOREST, PLANO, PORTAGE, RENSSELAER,
ROCHELLE, ROCKFORD, ROSELAWN, SCHAUMBURG, STREATOR, SYCAMORE,
VALPARAISO, WAUKEGAN, WHEATON, WILMINGTON, WOODSTOCK,
AND YORKVILLE.
Weather Alert
...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern
Kankakee County through 930 AM CDT...
At 901 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near
Herscher, moving southeast at 35 mph.
HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.
Locations impacted include...
Kankakee, Herscher, Limestone, St. Anne, Chebanse, Aroma Park, Essex,
Bonfield, Buckingham, Sammons Point, Irwin and Union Hill.
Including the following interstate...
I-57 between mile markers 303 and 310.
This includes... Kankakee Community College and Kankakee County
Fairgrounds and Speedway.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1000 AM CDT for
northeastern Illinois.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya star in the new Jordan Peele film, "Nope."
Jordan Peele is back in the director’s seat with his third feature film, “Nope,” with returning star Daniel Kaluuya and the Chicago area’s Keke Palmer. Peele, who also wrote the script, takes us on an adventure out West, where strange things begin to happen, resulting in death and mayhem.
Kaluuya’s “OJ” and Palmer’s “Emerald,” brother and sister, financially need to prove what they have witnessed are UFOs but then ultimately, they must save themselves from imminent demise. It’s a farcical story with silly moments that lack those surprising twists and turns as well as social statements that we’ve come to expect from the writer and director.
It’s an odd beginning that never quite comes full circle as a chimpanzee actor wreaks havoc on a television set with a then-young Ricky (Jacob Kim) witnessing the spectacle. Now an adult, Ricky (Steven Yeun) has put everything behind him and stars in his own Western show. Upon the unexpected demise of Otis (Keith David), OJ and Emerald’s father, the three lives intertwine as the aliens have stalked this area, ready to dive in and devour the lot.
Peele’s signature cinematic style is written all over the film with incredible shots and tone that send shivers up your spine, as you await a shoe, any shoe at all, to drop. It’s anxiety-inducing, which allows Peele to set up those funny jump-scare moments we all love in any horror film.
Peele shows us his sense of humor, much more obvious in this film than his last two, with plenty of laugh-out-loud situations. The supporting cast of characters allows such moments to exist with Angel (Brandon Perea), the Fry’s big-box electronics employee who hones his way in to the surveillance set up at the ranch where OJ and Emerald live.
In the hopes of capturing the space ship and proving that aliens exist, the stakes rise quickly and another character enters the story; Antlers Holst (Michael Wincott). Again, a character whose reactions and actions are truly funny.
The crazy situations, some which make sense and others I am still pondering, are augmented by the cheesy special effects making it rather silly — particularly as we witness the spaceship capturing and digesting its prey. As the story unfolds, there is a repetition of events which bogs it down. Thankfully, the comedic talents of Palmer and Perea create the film’s safety net.
These two actors play skillfully off of one another, and we just can’t get enough of that chemistry and energy. Kaluuya, while he has his moments, especially the final scene, seems to sleepwalk through his performance. The dire situations in which he finds himself never seem to really ruffle his feathers as he always keeps an even keel bordering on a disinterested perspective.
Not even his breathing increases as he is being stalked by aliens. Either that’s incredible control on his character’s part or he forgot to act.
It’s obvious why it’s called “Nope,” and Peele drops this line in at just the right moments. While it’s not considered a comedy, I certainly saw it as one, but it’s one that lacks the depth I had anticipated. Yes, it’s a horror movie, but it falls more in the “Silly Sci-Fi” category.