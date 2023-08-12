Heart of Stone

Gal Gadot stars in "Heart of Stone."

 Netflix

Where to watch “Heart of Stone” is streaming on Netflix.

If you’ve seen one action thriller, you’ve seen them all, right? Well, in the case of the new Netflix film, “Heart of Stone,” starring Gal Gadot, that’s absolutely correct. Gadot is Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative infiltrated into MI-6 to find the team responsible for hacking a global control server affectionately called “The Heart.”

Her team isn’t who she thought it was and, well, she isn’t who it thought she was either. It’s a story of double-crossing within a cat-and-mouse game that’s filled with nonstop action, a convoluted story and flat performances that will drive you to see “Mission Impossible” again and again.

