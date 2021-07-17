It’s 1954 in Detroit. The dark and dirty world of crime has infiltrated a seemingly everyday working man’s life.
Doug Jones (Brendan Fraser), one by one, hires three thugs to carry out a mission to “escort” Matt Wertz (David Harbour) to his office to find and deliver an envelope while his family is being “babysat” by the two remaining criminals.
“No Sudden Move,” written by Ed Soloman (“Men in Black,” “Now You See Me”) and directed by Steven Soderbergh, takes us on a joy ride as this story twists and turns in the most unexpected ways, discovering the truth and the motivations for all of the characters involved.
Jones picks up Charley (Kieran Culkin), Curt (Don Cheadle) and Ronald (Benicio Del Toro), explaining the plan to each of them and watching the discomfort and distrust amongst them.
Entering the Wertz home and caught completely off guard, Matt and his wife, Mary (Amy Seimetz), along with their two children, attempt to make sense of what’s happening while being held at gunpoint, and Matt is taken away.
Of course, nothing goes quite as planned, and with several double crossings, the outcome is equally unexpected.
“No Sudden Move” is a riveting piece of fiction with an element of underlying truth propelling the plot forward in high gear. Solomon takes great care in revealing just enough information about each of the characters and their background to engage us and prompt questions.
It feels similar to being in the passenger seat of a car on an unfamiliar rolling road and not knowing what lies around the next curve. You’re gripping on for safety, attempting to peer ahead, only to be shocked at the view.
The characters and portrayal are key in producing this feeling, all of whom find just the right tone to give us authentic and engaging performances.
Cheadle’s “Curt” is smart and savvy, yet he’s living in the 1950s and has just gotten out of jail. His past is a haunted one that we are gradually privy to. He’s complicated yet simple, which is why he has survived so far.
Del Toro, typically a menacing character, finds new heights with his character, and we, the viewer, somehow connect with him even though he’s technically on the wrong side of the law. His reactions find an element of humor in these stressful and dire situations, but he always stays true to the tone of the film.
Harbour, of course, shines as the putz whose poor decisions finally are catching up with him. Jon Hamm’s small but vital role delivers a powerful punch. We even get to relish in Ray Liotta’s portrayal of Frank Capelli and Bill Duke’s Aldrick Watkins, neither a character you would want to cross in real life.
This is a seasoned, all-star cast that elevates the already incredibly complex and layered story. While there are some inexplicable reactions from the children in the film, it’s not enough to take away from the overall effect.
One of the film’s complicated layers, aside from the web of storylines, is the production design and cinematography. We are transported in time to 1950s Michigan. The city is unwelcoming with hues of browns and blues to give this period piece just the right feel.
Soderbergh pays close attention to tight camera angles and focal points that never feel obvious but certainly help tell the less conspicuous pieces of each character’s story.
With keen editing, “No Sudden Move” plays out like watching a river flow into its final destination of a waterfall. It’s beautiful as it takes you on this ride, the speed growing imperceptibly until the final and unexpected scene.
Bringing this textured story to life would appear to be no easy task, but Soderbergh uses every element of filmmaking to do so with ease. His cast augments this precision in storytelling leaving one question unanswered — why did this film fly under the radar and not open in theaters as well?
It’s visually captivating on a home theater screen, but the attention to detail in a period piece is better suited for the big screen. Stick around for the credits to learn about the one kernel of truth in this film that inspired its making.
Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars