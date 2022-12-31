Puss In Boots: The Last Wish

The voice of Antonio Banderas returns in "Puss In Boots: The Last Wish."

 DreamWorks

Are you a fan of “Shrek?” Or perhaps you saw the first stand alone “Puss In Boots” film and loved it? You’re in luck as this sequel, “Puss In Boots: The Last Wish,” will have you howling with laughter as you try to keep up with the humor.

Fear not, as little tikes will enjoy it, too. The writers of this novel film keep both young and old in mind as we travel this adventure filled with imagination, humor and, of course, a lesson (or two) to be learned.

Puss (voiced by Antonio Banderas) has used up eight of his nine lives and, following doctor’s orders, he buries his boots and moves into a home for elderly cats. Perro (voiced by Harvey Guillen), disguised as a cat, attaches himself to the once heroic feline to find a wishing star, granting Puss his one saving wish.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you