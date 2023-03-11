luther-the-fallen-sun

Idris Elba reprises his role as Luther in "Luther: The Fallen Sun." 

 Netflix

The “Luther” series continues with the feature film, “Luther: The Fallen Sun.” Idris Elba returns as the British detective, John Luther, whose case of a missing boy turns deadly.

This keenly observant detective gets a little too close to the truth, which places him as a target of the demented killer David Robey (Andy Serkis).

The tactics this murderous man orchestrates reveals a plot no one should have dreamed, let alone created, in film form. Robey uses internet secrets to lure victims then capture, torture and brutally kill them.

