“Retribution” is yet another action flick from Liam Neeson. You might be thinking the same thing as me: Hasn’t he done enough? But “Retribution” is different in all the ways that matter.
While he’s still in protection mode as a dad like all the “Taken” films, Neeson actually shows up for this movie and reminds us he is a talented actor. The story keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time and connects you with this character in believable ways, making this a thrilling and entertaining movie.
Meet the Turner family, led by the distracted and uninvolved husband and father, Matt (Neeson). His work is more important to him than his wife as we watch their morning interaction, which left me laughing as any wife out there has had this conversation.
Now enter the two kids, Zach (Jack Champion) and Emily (Lilly Aspell), who bicker and antagonize one another exactly the way my two kids did each and every day resulting in a need for monthly gray-hair coverage appointments at the hairdresser.
But this morning, Matt has to step up to the plate and take the kids to school, which he ever so begrudgingly does.
Of course, this day is a pivotal one because there’s a bomb in his car that will detonate if he gets out or if he doesn’t follow the directions from the voice-masked man on the phone.
Attempting to protect his children from the unknown caller, Matt must be honest with them about what’s happening after they witness the brutal explosion of people they know. Together, this family unit must unite to figure out how to survive and ultimately find out who’s behind this brutal plan.
While this sounds like every other action movie, it actually has more depth than most. At the heart of the story is relationships, and we see Matt grow and take a hard look at the decisions he’s made in life. Every bit of dialogue and conversation feels authentic, and we empathize with Matt as he discovers his true self. Time flies by as you are invested in finding out how they get out of it and who’s behind it.
The stakes are high from the beginning, and somehow writers Alberto Marini and Christopher Salmanpour find a way to continually raise them. We, the viewer, feel as though we are in the passenger seat and rationalize Matt’s decisions as if they were our own.
In many ways, this is a simple story set in one room, the interior of the car, so the burden of creating authentic situations and interactions is a heavy one. These three effortlessly do exactly that.
Nimrod Antal directs this with the utmost skill, giving not only Neeson a chance to shine but also the two kids, too. There isn’t a ton of violence, surprisingly (don’t get me wrong, there is violence, but just not a ton of it), and it’s a lot of fun tension with a satisfying ending.
With a few twists and turns and intentional moments that occur early in the story that come into play later, “Retribution” is a smart and gripping thriller.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Where to watch “Retribution” is now playing in theaters and is locally played at Meadowview.