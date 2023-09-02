retribution.jpg

Liam Neeson stars in “Retribution.”

 Lionsgate

“Retribution” is yet another action flick from Liam Neeson. You might be thinking the same thing as me: Hasn’t he done enough? But “Retribution” is different in all the ways that matter.

While he’s still in protection mode as a dad like all the “Taken” films, Neeson actually shows up for this movie and reminds us he is a talented actor. The story keeps you on the edge of your seat the entire time and connects you with this character in believable ways, making this a thrilling and entertaining movie.

Meet the Turner family, led by the distracted and uninvolved husband and father, Matt (Neeson). His work is more important to him than his wife as we watch their morning interaction, which left me laughing as any wife out there has had this conversation.

