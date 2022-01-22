Described as “fact-based historical fiction,” Robert Harris’s novel “Munich” has been transformed into a thrilling film now streaming on Netflix called “Munich: The Edge of War.”
Starring George MacKay and Jannis Niewöhner as Hugh Legat and Paul von Hartman, director Christian Schwochow takes us back in time to 1938, as Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Jeremy Irons) negotiates with Hitler to keep the peace in Europe, willingly sacrificing Czechoslovakia.
Legat and von Hartman, two Oxford buddies from years ago, had a falling out over their political beliefs in 1932. Now, in 1938, seemingly brainwashed by the rhetoric of the dictator, Legat and von Hartman find themselves on polar opposite ends of the political spectrum, each of them with close ties to their countries’ leaders.
Legat, the Prime Minister’s secretary, is painfully aware of the pivotal meeting between the two heads of state which could plunge the countries into war. As Legat’s story unfolds, we simultaneously find von Hartman is a member of the opposition, privy to the planned horrors that await the world.
His only hope is to contact his estranged friend to share a top secret document and change the Prime Minister’s plans. Together these young men attempt to stop history from being made as they risk their families, their careers and their lives.
“Munich: the Edge of War” is a rivetingly tense premise that keeps you on the edge of your seat for the entire film. While the premise is fictional, there are plenty of key roles which are not; along with events that also are factual.
Blending together this possible scenario of two young men whose moral obligations far outweigh their own safety with the events of 1938 creates a story that not only feels plausible but also relatable, placing us in each of the character’s shoes.
MacKay’s performance easily could have been one-note, but he readily finds all the subtle tones that define this character. Frequently forced to find a balance between the current day facts and the possible fallout of the future, MacKay gives Legat legitimacy.
Equally powerful is the explosive performance of Niewöhner. We understand his convictions and his motivations as the story unfolds even while his character has difficulty controlling his temper. And this temper, similar to boiling lava getting ready to explode, might be his demise. Together, MacKay and Niewöhner balance one another and, ultimately, the overall story.
Schwochow’s sublime direction takes us back to the tumultuous era that would lead to a catastrophic war as he integrates the facts of history seamlessly into this fictional tale. His deft abilities to pull complicated performances from the two lead actors as well as the seasoned Jeremy Irons as the Prime Minister makes “Munich” a captivatingly entertaining film.
Of course, Irons shines in his role, elevating the film even further. When a film spurs you to learn more about the facts versus the fictional aspects of what happened during the year in England before WWII, you’ve got a movie that is well worth seeing.
Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars