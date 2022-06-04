Summertime usually means big blockbuster popcorn or superhero movies. Rarely do you get a meaningfully deep film that visually and emotionally pulls you into it.
But this summer, we are in luck as the Paramount Theatre is showing “Montana Story.” Starring Owen Teague as Cal and Haley Lu Richardson as Erin, the story follows half-siblings who must confront their past actions, guilt and relationship with their dying father.
Set in the remote, desolate, yet breathtakingly beautiful, mountains of the Big Sky state, Richardson and Teague create an authentic story of life’s difficulties and its consequences.
The writing team of Scott McGehee, David Siegel and Mike Spreter drop the viewer into the story as Cal arrives to say his farewells to his father, Ace (Gilber Owuor), now on a ventilator attended by a hospice worker.
The tension Cal feels toward his father is palpable as well as his obligatory presence. We aren’t privy to what happened to this father or his backstory until much later in the film, as the writers reveal only bits and pieces, hooking you to understand why Cal is estranged from his own father.
The pace of the film picks up as soon as Erin storms into the picture. Her anger and discomfort of being in this situation, conflicted about even showing up, sets you on edge and we have to find out more. Who is Erin? What happened? What did Cal do? What happened to the father?
Without giving too much away — as this is an integrated approach to watching a film as we are a fly on the wall figuring out how all the dialogue and actions fit together to complete the puzzle — Erin and Cal battle over what is happening to their family home and its contents, now in bankruptcy. More specifically, what’s happening with the beloved old horse named Mr. T.
Cal, set to euthanize him, finds Erin will do anything to save this horse, including buying a truck and trailer and hauling him to her new home across the country. Saving this horse is the vehicle by which the two confront their past, their demons and ultimately pave a new path for their futures.
Gorgeously shot, “Montana Story” transports you into this story as we get to know Erin and Cal. The road map by which the writers tell this story delicately twists and turns but always stays on the right path to propel it forward.
We hear the wind whipping through the mountains and across the desolate fields speckled with boulders, and we almost can feel the chill in the air it creates. Equally visceral are Richardson’s and Teague’s performances.
Once we understand their characters’ relationship and discover a pivotal event, it connects us to each of them more deeply. All of this together allows an honest and raw portrayal of trauma, healing and resiliency.
The small ensemble cast is stellar in supporting these characters, gently touching upon the way of life in the West. Kimberly Guerrero as Valentina, the family’s caretaker, subtly represents the difficult financial aspects, and her son, Joey (Asivak Koostachin), reminds us of what it means to feel a part of a place. It is Owuor’s performance, however, that stands out as he is the touchstone for Cal and Erin to see their past and confront it.
“Montana Story” is a gem of an independent film that will envelop you, pulling you into the story and making you a part of it. Seeing it on the big screen will make it an experience you won’t soon forget.
Reel Talk rating: 4 stars