“Maybe I Do” opens in theaters starring Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon. You would think with a cast like that, it would be a must-see.
Instead, this is a film that should be titled, “Maybe You Shouldn’t.”
While movies ask, sometimes plead, with their audiences to suspend all beliefs and buy into the make-believe world of movie-making, this one just pushes it all too far. Filled with ridiculously contrived and artificial situations and moments, no amount of star power can save it.
We meet the young couple, Michelle (Roberts) and Allen (Bracey), who, at a friend’s wedding, find they are on different pages regarding their future and possible nuptials for themselves. Escalating into a huge blowout, Michelle retreats to her parents but not before giving Allen an ultimatum: marry me or we are done. Allen also retreats to his parents as both of these young lovers look to their parents and their marriages to figure out if marriage is the right choice.
Meanwhile, we meet both Howard (Gere), who is having a sordid affair with the abrasive Monica (Sarandon), and Grace (Keaton), Howard’s wife, is looking for love or maybe just conversation and finds Sam (Macy), who happens to be married to Monica.
While Allen and Michelle discuss love and marriage with their parents, we are privy to the mistakes and choices they’ve all made as they rationalize their advice to their son or daughter. All of this culminates in — you guessed it — the parents have to meet.
The situations described so far filled with little-to-no emotion or authenticity get even worse as you wonder how Allen and Michelle, who are living together and have been together for a long time, have never had their parents meet. Writer and director Michael Jacobs sees this flaw and unsuccessfully attempts to answer it in one scene. It doesn’t cut the mustard and just makes the flaw that much more obvious.
The cast is comprised of seasoned actors, many of whom have been in films that have stayed with us for decades, but they seem to have checked their accolades and credentials at the door when they entered the set for “Maybe I Do.”
There is not one moment of expected or genuine emotion from one of the characters, although Sarandon seems to be having the most fun as the cutting lush who cares about no one but herself. And just in case you were unsure as to how to feel during each scene, Jacobs chose campy music to overload the film, unsure as to how to fill the space.
“Maybe I Do” will be one of the least memorable films you see this year.