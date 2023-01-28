Maybe I Do

Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon star in "Maybe I Do." 

 Vertical Entertainment

“Maybe I Do” opens in theaters starring Luke Bracey, Emma Roberts, Richard Gere, Diane Keaton, William H. Macy and Susan Sarandon. You would think with a cast like that, it would be a must-see.

Instead, this is a film that should be titled, “Maybe You Shouldn’t.”

While movies ask, sometimes plead, with their audiences to suspend all beliefs and buy into the make-believe world of movie-making, this one just pushes it all too far. Filled with ridiculously contrived and artificial situations and moments, no amount of star power can save it.

