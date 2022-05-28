Thirty-six years. That’s how long it’s been since the first “Top Gun” movie starring Tom Cruise debuted — the film that still is quoted, referenced and catapulted the young heartthrob to ever-lasting stardom.
The sequel, “Top Gun: Maverick,” picks up decades after the tragic ending of the original, after Goose (Anthony Edwards) perished on a mission.
Maverick (Cruise), the nickname defining him, continues to buck the system and all who regulate it as the first scene shows the veteran pilot taking a plane to unprecedented speeds against orders.
This doesn’t land him in trouble — thanks to Ice (Val Kilmer) — but back at the Top Gun training facility, where there are 10 new pilots who must complete a death-defying mission to save the world from eminent nuclear threat.
Maverick’s unorthodox training methods allow him to earn the trust of his new students — all but one: Lt. Bradley “Rooster” Bradshaw (Miles Teller), Goose’s son.
There’s a beef between the two of them, something more than the fact Rooster’s father perished in a tragic accident that perhaps was Maverick’s fault. This will become an integral storyline later in the film, driving the relationship between the two men to a crossroads.
This story predominantly highlights the skill of naval pilots, one that leaves you breathless and in awe. Beneath the surface, however, there are several relationships that mirror the original film.
There’s a love story with Penny (Jennifer Connelly) with a backstory and an antagonistic one between Rooster and Hangman (Glen Powell).
“Top Gun” wouldn’t be complete without the taskmaster, Adm. Beau Cyclone Simpson (Jon Hamm), who doesn’t believe in Maverick.
These relationships, while not the entire focus of the film, are what hook you. But, the flying is what keeps you on the edge of your seat.
Knowing this is not a special effect or a green screen elevates your admiration to stratospheric levels. And the reactions of the pilots are real, which makes your heart rate skyrocket and sink to your stomach all at the same time.
It’s cinematically stunning to have captured all of this as it stitches together the story of a final mission racing against the clock and enemy attack.
Cruise’s confidence pours over the film as he races in any vehicle he’s given. He is meant for this role and to reprise it in this sequel. The supporting cast of pilots is balanced, even with Hangman’s one-dimensional character. His nonstop cocky smirk grates on your nerves, and that’s exactly what the director (Joseph Kosinski) wants you to feel.
Teller, on the other hand, seems a bit awkward in this role as he flounders to find the right tone. (And I question the use of the mustache to tie him to his dear old dad. Was that really necessary? It makes him look like a character out of the 1970s or worse.)
However, Connelly and Cruise give us an authentic relationship that is sweet and sincere, particularly as Connelly’s character teaches this naval pilot how to sail the rough waters. Additionally, having Kilmer make an appearance is priceless.
“Maverick” exceeds expectations and takes the “Top Gun” franchise to a new level with a similar (and dare I say, exact) replication of the first one. However, the relationships and interactions create a better one.
This is NOT to be seen at home. The cinematography that captures the intricacies, dangers and precision of flying are meant to be seen on the big screen.
Reel Talk rating: 3 stars