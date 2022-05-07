For the record, I don’t hate superhero movies. I actually like several of them and, believe it or not, I have rewatched quite a few as well.
What I do whole-heartedly dislike is a film without substance and story. From my perspective, most of the DC and Marvel movies fall into that column, including the latest installation of “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” (We will refer to it as “Madness” from this point on to save typing time as I already wasted so much in the theater watching this.)
“Madness” catapults us immediately into a chase/fight scene to introduce us to Steven Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and a young girl who we later learn is America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). The two battle a demon that might be the end of them both, desiring to harness America’s special gifts.
Awakened to learn it was only a nightmare, Strange goes about his day, which, of course, quickly devolves into battling (you guessed it) another demon. He also sees and saves young America only to learn she can hop through different multiverses where alternate Dr. Stranges exist, as do every other character.
Searching for the root of all this evil, Strange and America, accompanied by variations of Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine (Rachel McAdams) and Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), begin the onslaught of special-effect battle scenes against Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen).
Here’s what’s cool about this film: the special effects. The various multiverses are so imaginative and creative you look forward to this new dynamic duo jumping through the magic space to free fall into the next universe.
Great attention to detail makes these lands of make believe (sorry, Mr. Rogers) feel vibrantly real. And the “magic” takes on a whole new realm as Strange crosses into forbidden areas in order to save not just the world from Wanda and her deep-seated desire to live happily ever after with her make believe children but all the multiverses.
The story itself has interesting perspectives about a being’s alternate self and how Strange looks at the world through his eyes and his alternative selves.
That love story that slowly burns just below the surface as we witness the various iterations of the couple of Strange and Christine is there but just never explored to any meaningful depth. But to its credit, “Madness” incorporates more diversity which is a promising trend.
And here’s where the movie falls apart: story and substance.
The characters are all one-dimensional, especially Strange. This character who showed up in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” delighting and entertaining all who watched, was no where to be seen in “Madness.”
The “comedy” falls flat every time, but what was most disappointing is the role of America Chavez, who is given nothing more to do than run and look scared. The entire film is flatter than a pancake and as flavorless as one without butter and maple syrup.
Of course, comic book fans will love the appearance of beloved and thought-to-be-lost characters, but for those of us not invested in DC or Marvel, it lacks effect.
As a movie with entertainment value, director Sam Raimi delivers a sophomoric attempt at bringing comic books to life. Not even Olsen’s dual personality can elevate this never-ending story that never takes off.
If you love explosions, special effects and these characters, “Madness” will be up your alley, but if you’re looking for a story filled with meaning or even just entertainment, skip this one.
Reel Talk rating: 1½ stars