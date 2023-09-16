Love At First Sight

“Love At First Sight” is now streaming on Netflix.

If you’re in the mood for a zippy, sweet rom-com with a unique perspective and characters who connect, you’re in luck with the new Netflix film “Love at First Sight” starring Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy and Jameela Jamil.

Jamil plays multiple roles, but her main responsibility is to narrate and occasionally intervene on behalf of the star-crossed lovers. Hadley (Richardson) always is late, and Jamil gives us the statistical breakdown as to why this is so important in this particular story.

Pamela Powell

