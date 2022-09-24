Don't Worry Darling

Florence Pugh and Harry Styles star in "Don't Worry Darling."

 Warner Bros.

The tongue-wagging gossip has superseded director Olivia Wilde’s new film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. The series of unfortunate events bogged down the director’s premier at the Venice Film Festival and continues to plague the film as critics unsuccessfully push the tabloid dribble to the forefront of their assessment of the film.

Admittedly, it’s difficult not to do this, but it’s also unfair to do so. As I watched with a jaded lens for the first 10 minutes, I forgot all the bristling tittle-tattle and was pulled into the story — its visual prowess washing over me, as I attempted to find the story’s puzzle pieces and put them together.

The movie is set in the idyllic 1950s, when men went to work and women scrubbed and cleaned then made a four-course meal for the breadwinner who arrived home with a drink placed in his hand by his perfect wife.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at

pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you