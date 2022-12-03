Lady Chatterley's Lover

Emma Corrin stars in "Lady Chatterley's Lover" on Netflix.

 Netflix

Lady Chatterley’s Lover, a banned book for decades in the US, Canada, Australia and more, as well as the subject of litigation because of its explicit and “obscene” nature, written by D.H. Lawrence, has been adapted (again) for the silver screen.

While the subject of classism is certainly a theme found in many movies recently (“The Menu,” “Parasite,” “Us,” “Sorry to Bother You”), “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is just as poignant as it is risqué … and it is quite the latter.

If you’re not familiar with the tale, it’s a love story from the early 1900s. A newly-wedded upper class woman to an aristocrat falls in love with her estate’s married gamekeeper. Of course, there’s more to it than meets the eye (and oh, do we ever get an eyeful), as screenwriter David Magee and director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (“The Mustang” 2019) stay true to Lawrence’s tale of star-crossed lovers.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you