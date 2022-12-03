...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON...
...GALE WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 kt and significant waves to 5 ft.
* WHERE...Winthrop Harbor to Calumet Harbor IL, and Calumet
Harbor IL to Gary IN.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
Emma Corrin stars in "Lady Chatterley's Lover" on Netflix.
Lady Chatterley’s Lover, a banned book for decades in the US, Canada, Australia and more, as well as the subject of litigation because of its explicit and “obscene” nature, written by D.H. Lawrence, has been adapted (again) for the silver screen.
While the subject of classism is certainly a theme found in many movies recently (“The Menu,” “Parasite,” “Us,” “Sorry to Bother You”), “Lady Chatterley’s Lover” is just as poignant as it is risqué … and it is quite the latter.
If you’re not familiar with the tale, it’s a love story from the early 1900s. A newly-wedded upper class woman to an aristocrat falls in love with her estate’s married gamekeeper. Of course, there’s more to it than meets the eye (and oh, do we ever get an eyeful), as screenwriter David Magee and director Laure de Clermont-Tonnerre (“The Mustang” 2019) stay true to Lawrence’s tale of star-crossed lovers.
We meet the young couple, Connie (Emma Corrin) and Lord Clifford Chatterley (Matthew Duckett), on their wedding day. It’s also the day before Clifford is to go back to the front lines during World War I.
His fear of what lies ahead becomes painfully true, and while he does return, he does so in a wheelchair. Unable to produce an heir, he encourages his beautiful, vibrant young wife to find “an appropriate” match to father a child, of course keeping it a secret.
Angered by this, Connie begins to see Clifford and all men in a different light. But it isn’t until her burning desire to be with a lowly estate worker, Oliver (O’Connell), that she is emotionally, intellectually and physically awakened.
Her disappearances into the woods for hours on end alarm the rest of the staff, all suspicious of her whereabouts until the situation comes to a head. Decisions must be made and, at a time when marriage was more of an arrangement for finances and status and not for love, it’s a difficult one to make.
The story takes place during a time when women didn’t talk about their needs, especially their physical ones, being met. This independent spirit and bold look at this aspect is still one that perhaps some will find taboo particularly as we watch Connie and Oliver dive deeply into one another. (Think “Outlander” here.)
Gorgeously shot, we feel the constraints Connie experiences while wasting away inside the cold and ominous castle they call home. Drifting further and further away, Clifford lives like a bachelor, hanging out with his mates each night, drinking and ignoring his wife.
Duckett plays his role as Clifford elegantly as we feel his anger about being in a wheelchair, unable to care for himself and unable to perform his husbandly duties. Slowly, we also begin to find him as a cad, which helps us, the viewer, justify what Connie has chosen to do.
At the heart of the story is love versus obligation and with a deft hand, Clermont-Tonnerre elicits these two polar opposite tones with ease, making it a relevant story for the 1920s and the 2020s.
Of course, a story such as this doesn’t work unless you have chemistry between the main characters, and the magnetism we feel between Oliver and Connie is palpable. Corrin is outstanding as Connie, walking the fine line between a proper aristocrat and an emotionally starved woman. She lets us in, allowing us to hear her voice as she struggles with her experiences.
The final product is searingly sexual as it takes its time to create a believable storyline about life, marriage and the obstacles placed before us. While this might not be for everyone as the scenes are quite suggestive, it stays true to the original tale and speaks to equality on every level for a woman.