Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM CST /6 PM EST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. SNOW WILL BEGIN LATE THIS AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE INTO THIS EVENING. SNOWFALL IS EXPECTED TO BE MODERATE TO HEAVY AT ONSET, WITH RATES OF ONE HALF TO BRIEFLY ONE INCH PER HOUR IN THE EVENING. THE SNOW WILL CHANGE OVER TO SLEET AND FREEZING RAIN BY BY LATE EVENING BEFORE BECOMING ALL RAIN OVERNIGHT. TOTAL WET SNOW AND SLEET ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 3 INCHES AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...KANKAKEE, WILL AND IROQUOIS COUNTIES IN ILLINOIS AND LAKE, PORTER, NEWTON, JASPER AND BENTON COUNTIES IN NORTHWEST INDIANA. * WHEN...FROM 5 PM CST /6 PM EST/ FRIDAY TO 6 AM CST /7 AM EST/ SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT PORTIONS OF THE EVENING COMMUTE. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A LULL IN PRECIPITATION IS EXPECTED SATURDAY MORNING BEFORE A STRONG COLD FRONT BRINGS RAPIDLY FALLING TEMPERATURES, SCATTERED SNOW SHOWERS, AND STRONG WESTERLY WINDS GUSTS OF 45 MPH SATURDAY AFTERNOON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR ILLINOIS CAN BE OBTAINED ON THE INTERNET AT WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR INDIANA ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 18002617623. &&