The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Zac Efron stars in "The Greatest Beer Run Ever."

 Apple TV

If this wasn’t a true story, you’d think it was just too preposterous of a tale to tell. “The Greatest Beer Run Ever” was initially a documentary about Chickie Donahue, who, during the Vietnam War, traveled to remote and dangerous areas in Vietnam to bring his hometown buddies a few American beers.

Zach Efron takes on the lead role of Chickie in this narrative film, creating a character you initially question but begin to love as you watch him grow to understand the world around him. There are a few laughs along the way, but this isn’t the comedy the poster and the title would infer.

We meet Chickie, a Merchant Marine, living at home with his parents as he burns the midnight oil, drinking all night with his buddies. Dad is none too happy with his son’s choices, and with the tally of neighbors’ and friends’ deaths during the war adding up, Chickie, “only five beers in,” vows to bring some of the neighborhood tavern’s favorite beers (Pabst Blue Ribbon) to a few friends fighting the fight.

