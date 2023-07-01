dial of destiny.jpg

Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Harrison Ford star in "Indiana Jones 5: The Dial of Destiny."

 Disney

The “Indiana Jones” franchise is now complete with the fifth and final installment, “The Dial of Destiny,” starring none other than Harrison Ford as our beloved tough guy and omniscient archeologist Indiana Jones. Many of us grew up with the original, “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” and we will argue that it started a new genre of film, influencing hundreds of films to follow in its path.

I am one of those who loved every snake pit, maze-running, high-stakes scene that never blurred the lines of good versus evil. And some of those faces still haunt my dreams at night.

Can Ford keep his character going full steam ahead? The answer is a resounding yes, at least for a good 50% of the film. The story takes us back to World War II as the evil Nazis lose the war and attempt to steal the art and artifacts from those they plundered and tortured.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Recommended for you