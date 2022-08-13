I Love My Dad

Patton Oswalt and James Morosini star in "I Love My Dad." 

“I Love My Dad,” starring Patton Oswalt and James Morosini — who also wrote and directed the film — is one of the most cringe-worthy and captivating storylines in a film this year.

Based (hopefully loosely) on Morosini’s life, Chuck (Oswalt) is not in the running for Father of the Year. In fact, he’s one of the worst; never present, making excuses for his absence and lacking any fatherly love and skills necessary for the job.

This takes a toll on Franklin (Morosini), now an adult who recently attempted suicide. Through therapy, he is encouraged to excise toxic people in his life, aka his father. Cut off from all communication, Chuck does what no father or adult ever should consider doing no matter how desperate one is to get Intel on their adult child — he catfishes his own son.

