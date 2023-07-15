Where to watch “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 96%.
Let’s face it: We don’t go to see any of the “Mission: Impossible” movies (there are seven to date starring Tom Cruise with an eighth in the works, part two of “Dead Reckoning”) for their substantive story lines or their complicated and nuanced characters.
We go to see the theatrical prowess that Cruise possesses and we are never disappointed. No. 7 in the franchise, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” keeps the high-wire stunts going and we are sure to be back for part two.
The premise of “Dead Reckoning” is a repetition of every other “MI” movie. Ethan Hunt (Cruise) is hired to find the keys to a dangerous weapon before the bad guys do. Keys, plural is the “key” to this film, though.
It’s a two-pronged approach for opening this weapon of mass destruction and Hunt must follow the clues to get the missing piece of the puzzle. Along the way, he meets Grace (Hayley Atwell) whose slight of hand can either help or hurt Ethan as they team up to fight the bad guys.
Tagging along are the familiar faces of Benji (Simon Pegg) and Luther (Ving Rhames) who add levity to this high-intensity film filled with stunts Cruise performs, defying death yet again all for the sake of our entertainment.
And yes, this is why we go.
We must see what crazy and shocking, yet complicated and well-researched, stunt Cruise has thought of this time and let me tell you, they’re all simply jaw-dropping.
Of course, there are plenty of fight scenes and car chases that will make your head spin as well. The action is non-stop, but in between holding your breath as you watch Ethan Hunt fly over a cliff on his motorcycle, we watch his counterpart, Grace, switch sides and create havoc all while flirting with Hunt.
The handsomely intimidating ring leader Gabriel (Esai Morales) sends chills down your spine, but you just can’t get enough of his presence. Pegg and Rhames are having fun and we see a bit more of them than we usually do which is a pleasant surprise. And there are plenty of other returning and familiar faces that pepper the screen for Cruise’s and our enjoyment. But at the end of the day, this film is all about the action and, really, nothing more.
The action is spectacular even if it borders on so much it can lull you into a slumber if this isn’t your cup of tea.
Cinematically, “Dead Reckoning” is simply stunning.
Cruise’s bravado in performing these risky stunts also requires novel camera work and camera operators willing to put their lives on the line in order to capture the moment. As you watch a fight taking place atop a train as it plummets to the river hundreds of feet below (every action flick loves a good train fight scene as we just saw in the “Indiana Jones” movie a couple of weeks ago), not for one minute do you question the reality of the situation.
And let’s talk about the settings in which Ethan Hunt finds himself. From the desert to the depths of the sea and Italy to Norway, “Dead Reckoning” is a visual feast.