Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

Hayley Atwell and Tom Cruise star in "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One." 

 Paramount Pictures

Where to watch “Mission Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” is now playing in theaters and has a Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of 96%.

Let’s face it: We don’t go to see any of the “Mission: Impossible” movies (there are seven to date starring Tom Cruise with an eighth in the works, part two of “Dead Reckoning”) for their substantive story lines or their complicated and nuanced characters.

We go to see the theatrical prowess that Cruise possesses and we are never disappointed. No. 7 in the franchise, “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning, Part One” keeps the high-wire stunts going and we are sure to be back for part two.

