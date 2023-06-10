flamin hot

We all remember Eva Longoria as Gabrielle from “Desperate Housewives” and so many other roles, but now, after being in front of the camera for most of her career, she takes a seat in the director’s chair to give us a story that is at once inspirational as well as entertaining. Based on the now-controversial true story of Richard Montanez, a janitor whose determination and vision helped to create the spicy snack food from Frito Lay, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, it’s the American Dream come true.

We meet the young Richard as a school boy, picked on in school because of his ethnicity only to turn it around to be lucrative as he sold his strange yet tasty packed lunch called a burrito. Fast-forward more than a decade and Richard (Jesse Garcia) finds himself traveling down a petty criminal path, in love with his high school sweetheart Judy (Annie Gonzalez), and now about to become a father.

Judy, a headstrong and intelligent woman takes the bull by the horns (aka Richard) and turns him in the right direction of gaining respectable employment at the Frito-Lay/Pepsi Company as a janitor. His interview with his soon-to-be boss Lonny (Matt Walsh) is one for the records as he’s caught in a few resume embellishments. Undeterred, the exhausted Lonny hires Richard for this seemingly lowly position.

