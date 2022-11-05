Enola Holmes 2

Millie Bobby Brown stars in "Enola Holmes 2" on Netflix.

 Netflix

Enola Holmes is back in the sequel, “Enola Holmes 2,” starring Millie Bobby Brown as the tenacious young woman who believes the world of detective work has extended its doors wide open since solving her first big, high-profile case.

She finds, however, in a place where women are truly second-class citizens, the world isn’t quite ready for what Ms. Holmes has to offer. That is, until dear old big brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) finds himself stumped and Enola, her big heart taking over, helps a young girl find her missing sister.

Similar to the film’s predecessor, we start this film midway through during a dangerous chase scene. Enola breaks the fourth wall and lets viewers in on what’s happening. We go back in time to the beginning of this case and are privy to all that has happened.

