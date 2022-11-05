Windy with rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers for the afternoon. Morning high of 62F with temps falling to near 50. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Generally clear. Low 43F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1245 PM CDT
FOR LAKE...WILL...NORTHERN KANKAKEE...DUPAGE AND COOK COUNTIES...
At 1133 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Woodstock to West Chicago to near Lakewood
Shores, moving east at 55 mph. A wind gust of 77 mph was recently
recorded at DuPage airport.
HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts.
SOURCE...Trained weather spotters.
IMPACT...Expect considerable tree damage. Damage is likely to mobile
homes, roofs, and outbuildings.
Locations impacted include...
Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Elgin, Waukegan, Cicero,
Hammond, Arlington Heights, Evanston, Schaumburg, Bolingbrook,
Palatine, Skokie, Des Plaines, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn,
Berwyn and Mount Prospect.
Including the following interstates...
I-55 between mile markers 235 and 294.
I-57 between mile markers 315 and 358.
I-80 between mile markers 124 and 155.
I-88 between mile markers 121 and 140.
I-90 between mile markers 57 and 107.
I-94 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-290 between mile markers 1 and 29.
I-294 between mile markers 1 and 74.
I-355 between mile markers 1 and 30.
Indiana I-90 between mile markers 1 and 2.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.
TORNADO...POSSIBLE;
THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE;
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...OBSERVED;
MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
Weather Alert
...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines.
Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds with gusts up to 65 mph
are expected through noon. Thereafter, gusts up to 55 will
continue through sunset.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
Weather Alert
...STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...South storm force winds to 50 kt and significant waves
to 9 ft occasionally to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Portions of Lake Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Very strong winds will cause hazardous waves which
could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should remain in port, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
Millie Bobby Brown stars in "Enola Holmes 2" on Netflix.
Enola Holmes is back in the sequel, “Enola Holmes 2,” starring Millie Bobby Brown as the tenacious young woman who believes the world of detective work has extended its doors wide open since solving her first big, high-profile case.
She finds, however, in a place where women are truly second-class citizens, the world isn’t quite ready for what Ms. Holmes has to offer. That is, until dear old big brother Sherlock (Henry Cavill) finds himself stumped and Enola, her big heart taking over, helps a young girl find her missing sister.
Similar to the film’s predecessor, we start this film midway through during a dangerous chase scene. Enola breaks the fourth wall and lets viewers in on what’s happening. We go back in time to the beginning of this case and are privy to all that has happened.
Enola is down on her luck, quickly opening and about to close the doors of her detective agency thanks to being too young and/or female. Just as all hope has gone up in smoke, a young girl named Bessie (Serrana Su-Ling Bliss) stumbles in and pleads with Enola to take her case — find her missing sister, Sarah (Hannah Dodd).
Bessie and Sarah are laborers at a match factory, and typhus is taking down these young girls and women like wildfire, but there’s more to this mystery, and Enola, once again, finds herself in over her head and must team up with her big brother to solve this case.
Enola has grown up, further solidifying her knowledge and skills, but Sherlock still is her idol and mentor for reasons we quickly see. Their sibling banter mixed with that protective family love seeps into every scene as the pair works together and sees one another in a different and truer light.
Of course, the mystery of the missing girl goes much deeper than either of them suspected, and their thought processes unfold before our eyes in graphic art form, creatively allowing us to follow their sometimes rather far-fetched deductions. In other words, it’s fun. We might know who is behind it all, but it’s the journey — rather than the destination — that makes the trip what it is.
Brown continues to have fun on screen with her character of Enola and, while she’s not that spunky awkward young teen anymore, she is still a joy to watch as her character navigates her love life, her adoration of her mother and brother and her inability to accept inequities.
The supporting cast of characters is more like caricatures as they double down on their quirky attributes such as Officer Lestrade, the sleepy (rather dopey) police chief, or the head inspector played by David Thewlis. These over-the-top characters bring levity and a comic book-feel to the light-hearted mystery thriller.
Of course, there’s plenty of action and acrobatics that keep the energy and pacing going, too. The ever-changing story with all its twists and turns keeps you involved. It is, however, the final turn at the end of the film that is a true surprise that makes “Enola Holmes 2” a lesson in history for us all.