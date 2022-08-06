easter-sunday-movie.jpg

Comedian Jo Koy, right, stars in "Easter Sunday."

 Universal Studios

Stand-up comedian Jo Koy stars in the new comedy “Easter Sunday,” playing stand-up comic Joe Valencia, who’s on the precipice of stardom. Auditioning for a major role in a television series, he’s just one step away from making it.

But this constant focus and the near-misses are something his teenage son, Junior (Brandon Wardell), and ex-wife have heard time and time again. On the other end of the guilt-ridden spectrum is Mama Susan (Lydia Gaston), whose constant badgering wins her son’s and grandson’s appearance for the high holiday of Easter.

Upon their arrival, Easter Sunday never has seen so many crazy antics, as this family fights and loves.

Pamela Powell

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

