Mafia Mamma

Toni Collette stars in “Mafia Mamma.”

 Bleeker Street

When we hear the term “mafia” we think hulking characters the likes of James Gandolfini’s Tony Soprano or Marlon Brando’s Don Vito Corleone — or even jumping into reality to envision Al Capone and Lucky Luciano. Rarely do we conjure the image of a woman and never do we think about the likes of Toni Collette’s Kristin in “Mafia Mamma.”

The gender-flipping idea gives both the actors and the director a wide-open new road to travel creating a flippant, gruesome yet hilarious take on the mob world as we know it.

The film is based on Amanda Sthers’ story about a frustrated mother and wife living a dull and unappreciated existence only to send her son off to college and discover her hubby has had a few extracurricular activities. Coincidentally, Kristin is “invited” to her long-lost Italian vintner grandfather’s funeral in Italy.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you