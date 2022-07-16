If you’re in need of a smart, uplifting and heartfelt film, look no further than your Amazon Prime account for “Don’t Make Me Go.” Director Hannah Marks, in her third feature film, which stars Jon Cho as Max Park and Mia Isaac as his daughter, Wally, creates a richly layered father-daughter road trip film that will make you laugh, cry and cherish one another.
Max is raising his teenage daughter Wally by himself. Mom is out of the picture for reasons we will learn later — a heartbreaking element of the story — and Max has just found out that his headaches are the result of a brain tumor. As his wheels are turning to hatch a plan to give his daughter all of life’s lessons in the short time he has left with her, Max gives Wally no option but to join him in traveling to the far south to his college reunion.
Wally, who doesn’t know her father’s medical situation, is none too thrilled to join him, but reluctantly leaves her life and boyfriend behind for a week.
“Don’t Make Me Go” warns us in the beginning we aren’t going to like how this story ends as narrated by Wally, and we see it unfold through Max’s eyes. He brings us into his mind space, forcing us to wonder what we would do in the same situation.
At each and every turn in the road, literally and figuratively, Max is pushed to his limit, trying his patience while he attempts to find Wally’s biological mother, teach her to drive and how to gamble. Yes, life’s lessons on the road.
The unexpected twists and turns are a sheer delight while both Cho and Isaac remain true to their characters. Their connection is a genuine one as Isaac’s Wally navigates the tumultuous waters of first love, planning for the future — a plan that is polar opposite of her father’s wishes — as well as understanding her own roots, and Cho is the loving father who is winging it the best he can.
This creates a balance that is comical, sweet and loving even as Wally closes her eyes while she learns to drive or disappear with a boy one pivotal night on the road. Their pain, anger and frustration is palpable as they go through life in what will be a fast-forward motion. Within this short yet important week, Wally gets to know her father, but more importantly, she also gets to know herself.
Cho and Isaac shine in their roles; it’s a yin-yang as they develop their characters with neither ever vying for the spotlight but always allowing one another to appropriately be the focal point.
Isaac lights up the screen with the intensity behind her eyes and the vibrancy of her smile as she never loses her grasp of her teenage character. With this naturalness, we, the viewer, feel like a fly on the wall, witnessing momentous events in this pair’s lives.
Of course, you need more than a talented cast; you must have deft direction and dialogue that is honest and intelligent. “Don’t Make Me Go” has all of that and more. Director Marks finds a way to tease out all the subtleties and nuances that bring this script to life in a poignantly entertaining way.
“Don’t Make Me Go” is refreshing movie not to be missed. In fact, it’s one of the best films of the year so far.
Reel Talk: 4 stars