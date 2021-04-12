Classic Cinemas' Paramount Theatre and Meadowview Theatre, both in Kankakee, reopened Thursday. Revisit a number of Reel Talk's Pam Powell's recent reviews of films playing between the two theaters. Visit classiccinemas.com for showtimes and ticket.
‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ — Reel Talk rating: 2 stars
The action in “Godzilla vs. Kong” is hot and heavy almost from start to finish, as the two beasts meet and, similar to a boxing match, duke it out for several rounds. The first interaction feels more similar to a finale, but this is just the beginning of the onslaught of nonstop fighting.
The rest of the film is one big predictable fight scene until the final bell rings and my eyes roll back in my head.
“Godzilla vs. Kong” does tick all the right boxes of animation, artistry and larger-than-life characters, which will please all of the fans of this universe, but the writing, directing and acting boxes are basically empty. If you’re looking for a fun story to escape and engage your senses, you’re not going to find it here.
‘Nobody’ — Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Bob Odenkirk’s film, “Nobody,” is an action flick finds a way to actually tell a story about a man with a past life who is trying his best to be a loving husband and father but just isn’t succeeding all while masterfully fighting a crime ring.
It’s difficult to find humor in this type of film, and yes, the cast provides this, but the contrasting musical score, slow motion paired with explosions, guns firing and faceless bad guys dropping dead, somehow tickles your funny bone.
“Nobody” isn’t for everybody, but if you need some creative escapism on par with “John Wick”-type films, this one is going to satisfy your cinematic thirst.
‘The Courier’— Reel Talk rating: 4 stars
“The Courier” is an unlikely story of espionage, bravery and most importantly, friendship, which might have saved the world as we know it.
We meet Wynne, a committed family man who works hard to maintain his meager position in life. He’s unremarkable in many ways, which makes him the perfect patsy for the joint government venture to exploit.
It is these unsung heroes who unknowingly have changed the course of history who need their stories sung from the highest mountaintops. Thanks to the talents of O’Connor, Cooke and the entire cast and crew of “The Courier,” we can.
‘Raya and the Last Dragon’— Reel Talk rating: 3 stars
Disney’s “Raya and the Last Dragon” finds relevancy in today’s world as it branches out into others.
Princess Warrior Raya lives in Kumandra, a “re-imagined Earth” inhabited by five civilizations once bound together by the protective guidance of magical dragons.
“Raya” might not be the most innovative in storytelling, but it is an important one and will entertain viewers of all ages. Gorgeously animated characters with whom we connect, “Raya” will be an inspiration to young girls everywhere.
It’s also a great conversation-starter for parents to talk with children about taking care of our Earth and being open to those who might look different from us.
‘The Father’ — Reel Talk rating: 4 stars
Dementia. Millions of Americans suffer directly and indirectly from this devastating cognitive disease, but never has a film so eloquently allowed us to step into the shoes and mind of someone with this
The entire cast is captivating, seeming to intuitively know the pain of those who endure seeing a loved one in this situation. Colman’s dexterity elicits an evocative portrayal of Anthony’s daughter as she richly explores the open wounds of the past compounded by the onslaught of the present lashes.
“The Father” creates empathy in a world frequently misunderstood and with an astute storyline, exceptional performances and adroitly nimble direction, perhaps it will make your world a better place.
‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ — Reel Talk rating: 3½ stars
“Judas and the Black Messiah,” starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield and directed by Shaka King, takes us back to the oppressively dangerous city of Chicago in 1969. A petty criminal is flipped to be an informant for the FBI, resulting in the death of an upcoming leader, Fred Hampton (Kaluuya), of the Chicago Black Panther Party.
“Judas” also portrays the preposterous paranoia and prejudices of the head of the FBI and those who serve the organization led by J. Edgar Hoover (Martin Sheen). The targeting of the Black Panthers does nothing more than escalate tensions, making it difficult to not only resolve issues but to educate others.
The racism is ingrained and built upon to ensure Hampton and the Chicago chapter’s goals are quelled through raids and even murder. The film hammers home the disturbing elements of racial injustices as we witness the atrocities unfold.