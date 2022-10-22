Ticket to Paradise

Julia Roberts and George Clooney star in "Ticket to Paradise." 

 Universal Pictures

Let’s be honest. When you put George Clooney and Julia Roberts in any movie, you’re going to enjoy it due to the sheer sense of their personalities. And “Ticket to Paradise” proves this theory perfectly.

The story is not an inventive one nor is it original in any way, but Roberts’ and Clooney’s antagonistic relationship as Georgia and David, exes with a daughter who is going to suddenly marry a man halfway around the world, makes us laugh and engages us.

They must “lock step” together in order to derail the upcoming nuptials, but, of course, things backfire and bring the young couple even closer together.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

