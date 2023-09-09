Sitting in Bars with Cake
Yara Shahidi and Odessa A’zion star in “Sitting in Bars with Cake,” now streaming on Prime.

 Prime Video/Saeed Adyani

“Sitting in Bars with Cake” is one of the most unexpected stories of the year, and a good one at that. Based on writer and director Audrey Shulman’s life as a 20-something living in Hollywood, the story delivers a textured and layered story that is delightful and heartbreakingly poignant.

We travel back to 2016 as Jane (Yara Shahid) and bestie Corrine (Odessa A’zion) attempt to make it in Hollywood; Corrine as a music agent and Jane honing her skills as a baker while duping her parents into thinking she’s studying for the LSAT. Corrine is always the life of the party with introverted Jane in her shadow.

Taking it upon herself to help Jane break out of her shyness, she convinces Jane to bake cakes and bring them to bars. The idea comes to her while celebrating Corrine’s birthday at the iconic bar The Elbow Room as men swoon over the moist, mouthwatering, delectable delight. Their plan — bake a cake once per week and meet men at bars.

