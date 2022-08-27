Breaking - movie still

John Boyega stars in “Breaking.”

 Bleeker Street

From the opening scene, we know there’s an injustice that’s been done. We see it in the eyes of the young man on the ground, handcuffs being released and onlookers dejectedly gazing upon the situation.

There’s an untold history here and we are about to find out the truth of his life as it represents millions of others in the new film “Breaking,” based on a true story by Abi Damaris Corbin.

John Boyega stars as Brian, a depressed and desperate military veteran just trying to receive what’s due to him. Taking matters into his own hands to right the wrongs from the Veterans Affairs office, Brian takes two hostages, Rosa (Selenis Leyva) and Estelle (Nicole Beharie) at a bank to make a statement...and get the $800 the VA owes him.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

Recommended for you