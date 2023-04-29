margaret1.jpg

Rachel McAdams and Abby Ryder Fortson star in "Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret." 

 Lionsgate Films

Judy Blume’s beloved and previously banned book, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” finds its way into the hands of screenwriter and director Kelly Fremon Craig (“The Edge of Seventeen,” 2016). Craig brilliantly and lovingly interprets the angst and confusion of what it’s like to be an 11-year-old girl navigating the waters of growing up in the film adaptation of the book.

Whether you know or remember the story of the novel makes no difference as Craig’s interpretation finds the perfect balance of love and humor for this tween and her family. Craig also finds a way to add depth and complexity to the mom and grandmother roles which, in essence, becomes a coming-of-age movie for all ages.

The film stars Abby Ryder Fortson as Margaret and Rachel McAdams as her mom, with Kathy Bates as Grandma — or, perhaps, as Craig said to me in a recent interview, “Glamma” — and brings us into the depths of Margaret’s world as she moves to a new town, meets new friends and grows up to see the world through a different lens.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

