The 2022 Sundance Film Festival was a virtual one — a decision made at the eleventh hour because of the rising numbers of COVID cases — for the second year in a row. Initially planned as a hybrid, this totally virtual festival, which was open to a world-wide population either digitally or on satellite screens, began Jan. 20 and will continue through Jan. 30.
Showing dozens of films as well as experiences, conversations and Q&As after the screenings, Sundance 2022 found a way to keep the energy alive and share the talents of filmmakers from around the world with the world.
From first-time writers and directors to seasoned veteran filmmakers, the movies to put on your list in the coming months will entertain and delight you. Documentaries, horror films, love stories and dramas are all a part of what’s to come. After seeing more than 20 films, I have a Best of My Sundance Fest list for you.
From the shores of Chautauqua Lake — my hometown — comes the documentary “Lucy and Desi.” First time documentary feature filmmaker Amy Poehler tells the story of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz as they rose to fame. It’s a passionate love story filled with behind-the-scenes interviews, found footage, treasured family photos, cassette recordings and television clips that still make us laugh. This is the story of one of the most renowned and influential comedians of all time whose life still lives on in memories, reruns and our hearts. Thank you, Ms. Poehler!
“Emergency” is an unexpected tale of two Black senior college buddies whose opportunity for an epic party tour turns into a comedically poignant story of crisis. RJ Cyler and Donald Elise Watkins are standouts in this film that depicts social and racial issues while we are undeniably entertained. (Opening in May.)
“Master” is a double entendre title in this horrific drama as Jasmine (Zoe Renee), a young Black college woman who attends a prestigious white university, is haunted by the ghosts of both the past and the present. Regina Hall stars as Master Gail Bishop whose inability to see the truth inadvertently affects Jasmine’s experience and, ultimately, her future. Writer and director Mariama Daillo expertly weaves together symbolically horrific moments with dramatically intense statements to capture our attention and our outlook. (Opening on Amazon Prime on March 18.)
Emma Thompson gambles on starring in “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” as Nancy, a middle-aged repressed widow who hires a sex worker to help her with her “issues.” The story, awkwardly uncomfortable at first, finds a way to become a therapeutic endeavor as we connect with both Nancy and Leo (Daryl McCormack). During the course of several “sessions,” we watch Nancy and Leo grow. Nancy’s transformation is similar to a metamorphosis we gaze upon with awe and wonder.
Other standout films of the festival you’re going to want to put on your radar in the coming year:
• The dramatic thriller “Emily the Criminal” starring Aubrey Plaza
• The poetic horror film “You Won’t Be Alone”
• Elizabeth Banks’ “Call Jane”
• The quirky comedy “Brian and Charles”
• The documentary streaming on Showtime “We Need to Talk About Cosby”
• The sci-fi off-kilter film “Dual”
• The bittersweet film “A Love Story” starring Dale Dickey
• “Living” starring Bill Nighy
• The thrillingly intense “God’s Country” starring Thandiwe Newton.
As the festival comes to a close and the winners are announced, Sundance continues to prove it can defy the odds and give “attendees” a chance to be a part of one of the most prestigious film festivals in the country.