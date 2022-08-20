Beast

Idris Elba stars in "Beast."

 Universal Pictures

When poachers take out one pride of lions too many in South Africa, it looks like they’ve got hell to pay thanks to a rogue lion.

Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) and his two children, Mer (Iyana Halley) and Norah (Leah Jeffries), are on a family vacation in the Bush visiting a long-time family friend, Martin (Sharlto Copley), when they discover the brutality and revenge plot of this one lion. And it’s up to Nate to save the day.

It sounds like a preposterous premise because it is. It’s simply ridiculous, as this film loses all story credibility after the first 15 minutes. Thankfully, it’s only 93 minutes long, but it’s also 78 minutes too long.

Pamela Powell can be contacted at pampowell5@att.net.

Film critic

New York native film critic Pamela Powell now resides in Bourbonnais where she has been reviewing big blockbuster films as well as independent gems for the last 10+ years.

