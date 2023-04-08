air-trailer-nike-movie-1024x538.jpg

“Air,” directed by Ben Affleck and starring Matt Damon, takes us back in time to walk down memory lane in 1984. Ronald Reagan was president. “Where’s the beef?” was the most memorable marketing campaign of all time (thank you, Wendy’s) and everyone knew to call “Ghostbusters” when their building was haunted.

And, of course, the music of the era was like no other period, with Squeeze (“Tempted”), Mike + The Mechanics (“All I Need is a Miracle”) and Dire Straits (“Money for Nothing”) along with many more all making an appearance to bring us back to the mid 1980s — a time when Michael Jordan had just signed on to the Chicago Bulls. It was a time when Jordan had yet to prove himself; a time before he was the legend who could fly.

“Air” tells the story of how Michael Jordan became the icon and representative for Nike which now seems synonymous. It’s a story of one man’s gamble and gut feeling, a man who laid it all on the line to help Nike become the powerhouse it is now and how the Air Jordan was born.

